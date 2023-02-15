Former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pkPzR7SY1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

Ryan, 60, has been out of the NFL coaching landscape since 2016, when he was fired after the 16th week of the season. He has worked as an analyst for ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown since 2017.

In his first two seasons at the helm of the Jets, the team went to consecutive AFC Championship games in 2009 and 2010 - the first, a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and the second, a loss to the eventual-champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan went on to coach another four seasons with the Jets but failed to return to the playoffs. He joined the Bills as a head coach ahead of the 2015 season, but was fired after just 31 games.

Ryan rose to prominence as a defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, a position he held from 2005-09. In his four seasons running the defence in Baltimore, the team finished in the top six for most yards allowed every year.

In Ryan's eight seasons as a head coach in the NFL, he accrued a record of 61-66, with a record of 4-2 in the playoffs.