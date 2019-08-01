37m ago
Report: Barrett will not play at World Cup
RJ Barrett's FIBA World Cup is over before it began. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the New York Knicks rookie will not suit for Canada due a mild calf strain incurred during Summer League in Las Vegas.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania notes that the Mississauga, Ont. native is still expected to join the team's training camp when it convenes in Toronto later this week.
Canada's first exhibition game - against Nigeria - is set for August 7 in Toronto.