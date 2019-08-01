Report: Barrett will not play at World Cup

RJ Barrett's FIBA World Cup is over before it began.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the New York Knicks rookie will not suit for Canada due a mild calf strain incurred during Summer League in Las Vegas.

New York Knicks No. 3 pick RJ Barrett will not play for Canada in the FIBA World Cup due to management of a mild calf strain sustained during Las Vegas summer league, sources told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2019

Charania notes that the Mississauga, Ont. native is still expected to join the team's training camp when it convenes in Toronto later this week.

Barrett will join Canada for training camp and team activities in Toronto. He's had a decorated young national team career — being one of youngest players to represent Canada, participating in competition the last four summers and helping the program qualify for World Cup. https://t.co/K54giU0tUx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2019

Canada's first exhibition game - against Nigeria - is set for August 7 in Toronto.