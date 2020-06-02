After losing his 24/7 title to R-Truth on Monday, Rob Gronkowski's commitments to the WWE are done.

According to a report from WrestlingInc.com, Gronkowski exercised a release clause in his contract since he is returning to the NFL to play with quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski originally signed with the WWE in March and was scheduled to participate in the company's pay-per-view event SummerSlam in August according to the report, but that will no longer be happening.

The veteran tight end originally won the 24/7 title at Wrestlemania 36 in April, and still held it when he announced he'd be returning to the NFL in the fall.