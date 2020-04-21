Rob Gronkowski is returning to football and joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots will trade Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement, and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Schefter later reported that the tight end passed his physical, officially completing the trade.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

And now, Rob Gronkowski officially has passed his physical, per source.



Trade is complete.



Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, is a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The news of the trade came just minutes after it was reported Gronkowski was interested in coming out of retirement if he could play with his old QB, Brady, in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and currently has a contract with the WWE.

The 30-year-old Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All Pro. Alongside Brady, he helped the Patriots to three Super Bowls during his time in New England.