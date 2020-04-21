8h ago
Report: Gronkowski returning to football, joining Brady in Tampa Bay
Rob Gronkowski is returning to football and joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots will trade Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement, and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Rob Gronkowski is returning to football and joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots will trade Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement, and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. Schefter later reported that the tight end passed his physical, officially completing the trade.
The news of the trade came just minutes after it was reported Gronkowski was interested in coming out of retirement if he could play with his old QB, Brady, in Tampa Bay.
Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season and currently has a contract with the WWE.
The 30-year-old Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All Pro. Alongside Brady, he helped the Patriots to three Super Bowls during his time in New England.