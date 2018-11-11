Carmelo Anthony's future with the Houston Rockets could be in question.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, Antrhony and the Rockets are discussing his role with the team and how the two sides still might be able to proceed together for the rest of the season. Wojnarowski adds that talks are ongoing.

If Houston does decide to waive the 10-time All-Star, he would receive his entire $2.4 million salary for the season.

Anthony missed Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs with what the team described as an illness.

When asked about Anthony after the game, head coach Mike D'Antoni referred questions to general manager Daryl Morey.

"Yeah, that's ... I'm sure you can address that with Daryl. I'm trying to win a game," D'Antoni said. "You need to talk to Daryl. On that one, I have no answer for you right now."

D'Antoni added that he's been happy with Anthony's play this season.

"Melo's been great. What he's been doing is backing up the 4."

Anthony has struggled through his first 10 games as a Rocket, averaging 13.4 points per game on just over 40 per cent shooting. He missed 10 of 11 shots during the Rockets' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week.

Wojnarowski writes that Houston is "searching for answers" after a slow 4-7 start to the season.