Woj: Rockets going all in by offering four first-round picks for Butler

It looks like the Houston Rockets are ready to bet big on Jimmy Butler.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are making a renewed pitch to try and land the four-time All-Star with a package that includes four first-round picks.

Story posting soon: The Houston Rockets are making a renewed bid to acquire Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler, including four future first-round draft picks in their most recent trade offer, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2018

Four is the maximum amount of first-round picks Houston is allowed to offer in a potential deal. Wojnarowski writes that the Rockets are ready to "sacrifice some long-term roster flexibility and go all-in with a legitimate third star" to partner with last year's MVP James Harden and Chris Paul in pursuit of an NBA championship.

The Rockets were reportedly among the teams that reached out to the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding Butler before the start of the season but no deal was reached.

Wojnarowski reported earlier in the month that the T-Wolves and Miami Heat were close to a deal involving Butler, but talks fractured after Minnesota pushed for more near the completion of the deal. A Heat team spokesperson confirmed to Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun-Sentinel last week that Heat president Pat Riley told the club’s players prior to the start of the season that he is “pulling the plug” on trade negotiations involving Butler.

Butler, who has been outstanding to start the season, has appeared in four games and is averaging just shy of 25 points per game on 53.5 per cent shooting to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Timberwolves are 2-3, most recently coming off a 112-105 loss to the Raptors in Toronto Wednesday night. Butler can opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the end of the season. He has publicly stated his desire to be traded several times.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor told Butler when he reported to training camp that the club would trade him once they were satisfied with an offer, Wojanrowski reports.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 1-3 to begin the campaign and will be without Harden for at least the next two games because of a hamstring injury. Both teams will be back in action on Friday.