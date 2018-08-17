Former Toronto Raptors' first-round pick Bruno Caboclo is signing with the Houston Rockets, reports ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

The 22-year-old Brazilian, taken with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, was traded by the Raptors to the Sacramento Kings at last year's trade deadline for Malachi Richardson.

Caboclo was not given a qualifying offer by the Kings ahead of July 1, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Caboclo appeared in 10 games for the Kings, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10 minutes a night.

Taken ahead of Rodney Hood, Shabazz Napier and Clint Capela, Caboclo appeared in only 25 contests for the Raptors over four seasons, scoring 27 points in a total of 107 minutes on the court.