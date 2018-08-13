After a month of speculation, it appears Carmelo Anthony will finally sign with the Houston Rockets on Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony will sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Rockets Monday once he completes his physical.

Free agent Carmelo Anthony plans to sign his one-year, $2.4M deal with the Houston Rockets today, league sources tell ESPN. He traveled to Houston and he’s completing his physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2018

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks last month and the Hawks bought out the final year of his contract, which was worth $27.9 million. Anthony had been linked to the Rockets, however, even prior to the trade to the Hawks.

The 34-year-old Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game last season on 40.4 per cent from the field. He arrived in Oklahoma City last summer in a trade with the New York Knicks in exchange for centre Enes Kanter and forward Doug McDermott.

The Rockets lost forwards Luc Mbah a Moute to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Trevor Ariza to a one-year agreement with the Phoenix Suns.