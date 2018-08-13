2h ago
Report: Rockets signing Anthony for $2.4M
TSN.ca Staff
After a month of speculation, it appears Carmelo Anthony will finally sign with the Houston Rockets on Monday.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony will sign a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Rockets Monday once he completes his physical.
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks last month and the Hawks bought out the final year of his contract, which was worth $27.9 million. Anthony had been linked to the Rockets, however, even prior to the trade to the Hawks.
The 34-year-old Anthony averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game last season on 40.4 per cent from the field. He arrived in Oklahoma City last summer in a trade with the New York Knicks in exchange for centre Enes Kanter and forward Doug McDermott.
The Rockets lost forwards Luc Mbah a Moute to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Trevor Ariza to a one-year agreement with the Phoenix Suns.