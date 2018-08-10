Washington running back Derrius Guice received an initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL after his injury Thursday night according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

#Redskins RB Derrius Guice, who injured his knee last night, received an initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL, source said. He’ll have an MRI to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2018

Rapoport adds that Guice will have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis.

MCL sprains are typically multi-week injuries, so it's possible the rookie rusher could miss the rest of training camp.

The second-round pick had six carries for 19 yards before leaving the game. Washington fell 26-17 to the New England Patriots in their pre-season opener.