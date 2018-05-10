Are Rooney and Torres too far gone for MLS?

Wayne Rooney has agreed in principle to join DC United from Everton this summer in a £12.5 million deal, according to BBC.

After 15 seasons in the Premier League, Wayne Rooney could be MLS-bound in a deal worth £12.5m.



Full story: https://t.co/cKhda74rjY pic.twitter.com/fU0zWfGFmc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 10, 2018

The 32-year-old returned to Everton this season after spending 13 years at Manchester United. The Liverpool native began his Premier League career with his hometown team in 2002, before leaving to be part of one of the most successful runs in English football.

Internationally he would also become England's most capped outfield player and their leading scorer.

He leads Everton with 11 goals but there have been multiple reports about his dissatisfaction with the direction of the club and showed visible displeasure after being substituted in the Merseyside Derby last month.

Rooney still has one year left on his current deal at Everton.