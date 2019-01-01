At least two NFL teams have done extensive research on Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach and GM Chris Jones, according to a report from NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

"In a year were teams may go to lengths and look in unique directions for a head coach, keep an eye on Jones," La Candora tweeted. "At least two NFL teams have done extensive research on the highly successful coach who has four Grey Cup rings with four teams."

Jones has no coaching experience in the NFL but did spent time as an assistant coach in the NCAA before coming to the CFL.

Jones led the Roughriders to a 12-6 record last season. He has one Grey Cup win as a head coach, with the Edmonton Eskimos, in 2015.