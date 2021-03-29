It looks like the Rougned Odor era is over in Texas.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers have informed Odor he will not make the Opening Day roster.

Because he has more than five years of big league service, Odor can't be sent to the minor leagues without his permission. Grant reports he can force the Rangers to release him and still receive the final two years and more than $24 million guaranteed to him on his contract.

Odor has struggled the last couple seasons, leading the league in strikeouts in 2019 and hitting a dismal .167 with a .209 on-base percentage last year. He finished spring training on a 2-for-21 slide and Grant reports the club was planning to go forward with Nick Solak at second base in 2021.

Best known for the infamous on-field fight with Jose Bautista and the Toronto Blue Jays in May of 2016, Odor is a veteran of seven big league seasons and has 146 career home runs with a .728 OPS. He signed a six-year, $49 million extension with the Rangers in the spring of 2017.

The 27-year-old made his big league debut back in May of 2014 at the age of 20.