The Kansas City Royals are close to an agreement with free agent outfielder Billy Hamilton, according to a report by Jim Bowden of the Athletic.

Hamilton appeared in 153 games last season for the Cincinnati Reds and hit four homers and 29 RBIs with a .236 average and .299 on base percentage.

The speedy outfielder also stole 34 bases and was caught 10 times. Hamilton has topped 50 stolen bases four times in his career, including a career-high 59 in 2017.

The 28-year-old spent six seasons with the Reds, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft.

He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014.