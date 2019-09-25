Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who has been holding out since this past off-season, could apparently be returning to the Chargers soon.

Chargers’ RB Melvin Gordon’s holdout could soon be coming to an end, though no final decisions have made when to report, per league sources. He had planned to return at some point in October, but could soon be moving up his reporting date. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2019

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon may soon report to the Chargers, though Schefter says no final decisions by Gordon have been made yet. Per Shefter, Gordon had initially planned to return at some point in October, but the running back may very well move up his reporting date.

News of Gordon possibly returning soon to the Chargers was first reported by The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Branson Wright, who reported that Gordon will return to the Chargers on Thursday.

#Chargers holdout #MelvinGordon will report to the team on Thursday, told today to the #ClevelandPlainDealer by a source close to the situation.

Gordon has been a contract holdout since the start of training camp. Gordon will become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. — Branson Wright (@BransonWright) September 25, 2019

The 26-year-old Gordon, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 season, has stayed away from the Chargers because he hasn't received a new contract from the team. He has spent all four of his previous seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, after being selected by the team with the 15th pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler (2016, 18) has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career and has added 1,577 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

In his absence, the Chargers have posted a record of 1-2, and are currently ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (111.7).