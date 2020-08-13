When the Houston Rockets begin their playoff quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, they won't have Russell Westbrook.

The former MVP is expected to miss at least the start of the playoffs because of a strained right quad, Jonathan Feign of the Houston Chronice is reporting.

Feign adds that there is no firm timetable but Houston believes he will be out for at least the first few playoff games and possibly longer.

He will not play Friday in the Rockets' regular season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 57 games so far this season, his first in Houston, Westbrook is averaging 27.2 points per game on 47.2 per cent shooting to go along with 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

The Rockets head into play Thursday at 44-27, good for fifth place in the Western Conference.