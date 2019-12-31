Rex Ryan just can't stay away from the AFC East.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports that the now-ESPN broadcaster has been quietly contacting former assistants to gauge their interest in coaching if he were to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan, 56, coached the New York Jets from 2009 to 2014 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016.

The Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase earlier on Monday after three seasons with the team missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Salguero notes that Ryan believes that he is a solid candidate for the new vacancy and could have an inside track thanks to Mike Tannenbaum, the Dolphins' executive vice-president of football operations, who formerly served as general manager with the Jets while Ryan was coach. But Salguero cautions that Tannenbaum's job security could be tenuous at this point, as well.

On the weekend, Ryan emerged as a candidate for the Miami Hurricanes job following the surprise retirement of Mark Richt, but that vacancy was quickly filled by the team's defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who backed out of taking the Temple head coaching job to stay with Miami.

The son of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Buddy Ryan, Ryan began his NFL coaching career in 1994 as a defensive line coach with the Arizona Cardinals. After a brief return to the NCAA, Ryan joined the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff in 1999, working his way up to defensive coordinator in 2005, a position he kept for four seasons before leaving for the Jets. Ryan won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Ravens in 2001.

As a head coach, Ryan amassed a combined mark of 61-66 with the Jets and Bills. His teams made the playoffs on two occasions. Ryan's Jets reached the AFC Championship in 2009 and 2010.