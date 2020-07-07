The PGA of America is expected to postpone the Ryder Cup for a year on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

Harig adds that the event, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, will be delayed until the same timeframe in 2021.

"There will not be a Ryder Cup this year," a source told Harig. "The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022 and then they will alternate from there."

The Presidents Cup was scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2021, at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C. According to Harig, the Ryder Cup will now take place during this date while the Presidents Cup will be moved to 2022.