Longtime Ryerson men's basketball coach Roy Rana has reportedly been added as an assistant coach on first-year Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton's staff, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The Canadian coach has served as Ryerson's head coach since 2009, following a decorated career as a high school coach in Toronto. Over his tenure with Ryerson, Rana guided the team to six appearances at the U SPORTS national championship tournament.

Rana also has experience with Canada Basketball. He coached the Canadian junior men’s national team for multiple years, highlighted by a gold medal victory with a squad led by former Duke star RJ Barrett at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2017.

Bob Beyer, who served as an assistant this past season with the Oklahoma CIty Thunder, and Jesse Mermuys, an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, have also been added as assistants on Walton's staff, per Amick. Former Kings player Bobby Jackson will serve as an assistant and will be involved in player development with the Kings.