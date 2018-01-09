Saban's gutsy call to put in Tagovailoa pays off in a big way

Alabama coach Nick Saban is not interested in the New York Giants vacant coaching job according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Recently retired Arizona Cardinals coach, Bruce Arians, said that Saban coveted the Giants' job when asked on the The Herd with Colin Cowherd. The team fired Ben McAdoo part way through the 2017 season.

The speculation comes a day after Alabama won the National Championship with a 26-23 overtime come-back victory against Georgia. It was the fifth title for Saban in nine years.

The 66-year-old has had two stints in the NFL, 1991-94 as the Cleveland Browns defensive co-ordinator, and 2005-06 as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Saban went 15-17 in his two seasons in Miami before joining Alabama.