1h ago
Report: Kings seventh team to close facility
TSN.ca Staff
NBA issues memo about traveling to Orlando separate from team
The Sacramento Kings have become the seventh NBA team to close their practice facility due a positive COVID-19 test within the team's travelling party, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
Amick adds the Kings, like the Milwaukee Bucks, are not expected to reopen the facility before leaving for Orlando on Wednesday.
The Kings join a list that includes the Bucks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, who have all reportedly shut down their facility at some point since training resumed due a member of their travelling party testing positive.
Sacramento sat 11th in the Western Conference when play was paused in March with a 28-36 record, three games back of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.