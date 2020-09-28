52m ago
Report: Thomas likely to sign with Texans
Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas is in Houston and his signing with the Texans is more likely than not, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Thomas has to pass a COVID-19 test before he signs with the Texans, Schefter added.
After nine seasons with the Seahawks to start his career, Thomas spent last year with the Ravens. The 31-year-old started 15 games last year, recording 49 tackles, two interceptions, and two sacks.
The 2010 first round selection was named to his seventh Pro Bowl last season and is a three-time All Pro.