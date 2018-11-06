17m ago
Report: Saints, Bryant negotiating deal
TSN.ca Staff
Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who reportedly worked out for the New Orleans Saints today, is reportedly currently involved in contract negotiations with the team with "all signs pointing" towards a deal, according to NFL Network.
Bryant, 30, who has not played a game this season after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys in April, reportedly worked out for the Saints along with fellow free agents receivers Brandon Marshall and Kamar Aiken.
In 16 games last season with the Cowboys, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. Bryant had reportedly received interest from the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens prior to the start of the 2018 season, but a subsequent deal never materialized.
Last Sunday, the New Orleans improved to 7-1 on the season with an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints top wide receiver, Michael Thomas, currently is fourth in the NFL in regards to receiving yards, but the team’s receiving group overall has not been very impressive.