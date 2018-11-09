Bryant: 'Who wouldn't want to play with Drew Brees?'

It looks like disaster has struck for Dez Bryant.

Just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints, Bryant was helped off the field with what is feared to be a torn Achilles tendon according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Dez Bryant was helped off the field at #Saints practice today after suffering what the team fears may be a torn Achilles, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s getting an MRI now. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2018

He is getting an MRI and the club is awaiting more information.

Bryant was originally planning to make his Saints debut in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's up in the air whether he will play at all this season.

In 16 games last year for the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that if the news regarding Bryant is as bad as what the Saints fear, they could turn to veteran wideout Brandon Marshall, who they worked out last week in addition to Bryant and ex-Baltimroe Ravens receiver Kamar Aiken.