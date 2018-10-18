The New Orleans Saints placed veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Ginn Jr., 33, had been listed on the team's injury report this week with a knee injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

A native of Cleveland, Ginn Jr. is in his 12th NFL season and fourth with the Saints. Through four games this season, Ginn Jr. has recorded 135 yards on 12 receptions with a pair of touchdowns.

Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Ginn Jr. has recorded 5,207 receiving yards on 374 receptions and 31 touchdowns with the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Saints.

A prolific kick returner, Ginn Jr. has seven career kick return TDs.

Coming off their bye week, the Saints (4-1) - winners of four in a row - return to action on Sunday when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-2).