The New Orleans Saints have signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a one-year deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marshall worked out with the Saints earlier in the month, but the club elected to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant instead. However, following Bryant's Achilles tear at practice last week, the Saints were left searching for another option.

Marshall has never played in the playoffs during his 13-year career, but will likely get his chance as the Saints sit at 8-1, good for first place in the NFC South. Marshall appeared in six games for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season before the two sides parted ways. Hecaught 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Despite what the club views as a need at wide receiver, Drew Brees and the rest of the offence had little trouble with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, scoring 51 points in a 51-14 road win.

They will be back in action next Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.