The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign free agent tight end Jared Cook, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The #Saints are expected to sign free agent TE Jared Cook, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. One of the top free agents still out there, Cook gives QB Drew Brees an immediate big-time weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2019

Cook is coming off a strong season with the Oakland Raiders, finishing with 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns, all career-highs, and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

The 31-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being selected in the third round of the 2009 draft, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Raiders.