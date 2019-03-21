1h ago
Report: Saints to sign TE Cook
TSN.ca Staff
Stephen A. storms off the set after Kellerman's take on Brees
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign free agent tight end Jared Cook, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Cook is coming off a strong season with the Oakland Raiders, finishing with 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns, all career-highs, and earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.
The 31-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being selected in the third round of the 2009 draft, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Raiders.