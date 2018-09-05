METAIRIE, La. — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have waived rookie running back Boston Scott.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the roster move has not been announced.

The move apparently was made in response to the re-signing of offensive lineman Michael Ola, who participated in practice on Wednesday. Starting left guard Andrus Peat sat out practice and was later listed with a quadriceps injury on the club's first injury report of the week.

The decision to waive Scott left the Saints with only two running backs on the roster heading into Sunday's regular season opener at home against Tampa Bay.

During the preseason, Scott, a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech, averaged 4.8 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown to go with 188 yards on seven kickoff returns and 13 yards on one punt return.

