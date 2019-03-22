The Boston Red Sox are close to an agreement on a contract extension with left handed ace Chris Sale, according to a report by Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Breaking: LHP Chris Sale and the Red Sox are close to an agreement on a contract extension https://t.co/YjJhMXbmQe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 22, 2019

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is likely to be in the five-year, $150 million range if completed.

Chris Sale’s deal, if completed, is likely to be in the five-year, $150 million range, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 22, 2019

Sale has spent the last two seasons with the Red Sox, posting a 29-12 record with a 2.56 ERA in 59 starts.

The 29-year-old helped the Red Sox capture the 2018 World Series.

Sale spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox, where he pitched to a 74-50 record with a 3.00 ERA.

He is a seven-time All-Star and has started for the American League in three consecutive seasons.

Sale was selected 13th overall in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the White Sox and made his debut for the club in 2010.

Though he has never captured the award, Sale has finished in the top-five of Cy Young voting six times, including runner up in 2017.

Red Sox president of operations Dave Dombrowski recently made the first pitch of the season the deadline for negotiating any contracts for the team.

Dombrowski suggested Opening Day is the deadline for player contract negotiations. “We’re focused on winning this year. I think the players are into that ... Unless something unexpected happens, we’re not going to do anything once the season starts.” #redsox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 21, 2019

“We’re focused on winning this year. I think the players are into that ... Unless something unexpected happens, we’re not going to do anything once the season starts.”