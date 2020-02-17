Shelburne on why players seemed to really care about the All-Star Game this year

DeMarre Carroll and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a contract buyout, agent Mark Bartelstein tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski adds the Houston Rockets are frontrunners to sign Carroll once he clears waivers, while The Athletic's Shams Charania adds he "intends to" sign with Houston.

Carroll has largely fallen out of the rotation in San Antonio, playing only nine minutes per game while averaging 2.2 points, well below his mark of 11.1 with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Carroll is in his 11th season after beginning his career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2009. Known for his long-range shooting, the 33-year-old has a career average of 35.9 from three-point land. The 33-year-old has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

He was selected No. 27 overall out of Missouri.