The San Diego Padres have reportedly acquired outfielder Ben Gamel from the Tampa Bay Rays. The return has not been reported at this time.

Gamel, 31, has spent the entirety of this season in AAA with the Durham Bulls. He has a .276 batting average with eight home runs in 59 games.

Gamel last played in the Major Leagues in the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he hit .232 with nine home runs in 115 games on the year.

The Padres recently designated veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz for assignment, and Gamel may see time in the majors with San Diego as a replacement for Cruz.

In 679 career MLB games played with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and the Pirates, the Neptune beach, Flor. native has a .253 batting average with 40 HR and 198 RBI.