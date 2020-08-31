The San Diego Padres acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with the Cleveland on Monday, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball's trade deadline.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal said San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been announced.

Led by Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego is going for its first playoff appearance since 2006. The acquisition of Clevinger is the Padres' fifth trade since Saturday.

Cleveland is in the mix for the AL Central title, but Clevinger may have wore out his welcome when he was caught breaking COVID-19 protocols a couple weeks ago, leading to a trip to the team's alternate training site.

Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac left the team’s Chicago hotel, socialized outside the team’s “bubble,” missed curfew and caused a rift inside the clubhouse. Clevinger returned to Cleveland's rotation on Wednesday, pitching six effective innings in a victory over Minnesota.

The Indians also got infielder Gabriel Arias, left-hander Joey Cantillo and infielder Owen Miller in the deal.