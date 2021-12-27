Report: Padres have deal in place for Snell

The San Diego Padres have an agreement in place to acquire starting pitcher Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to a report from The Athletic.

BREAKING: The Padres have an agreement in place to acquire Blake Snell from the Rays, sources tell @JCTSports, @Ken_Rosenthal and me. Luis Patiño, Francisco Mejía, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox would head to Tampa. Deal pending review of medical records. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 28, 2020

A four-player package of Luis Patino, Francisco Mejia, Blake Hunt, and Cole Wilcox would head to the Rays in return.

The 28-year-old Snell has spent his entire five-year career with the Rays. He finished last season with a 4-2 record, 3.24 earned run average, and 63 strikeouts in 50 innings.

For his career, the 2018 American Cy Young Award winner has a 3.24 ERA and 648 strikeouts in 556 innings.

Patino, 21, appeared in 11 games with one start for the Padres last season, finishing with a 5.19 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.

Mejia, a 25-year-old catcher, appeared in 17 games with 39 at bats last season, finishing with a .077/.143/.322 slash line, one home run, and two RBIs.

Wilcox, a pitcher, spent 2020 in NCAA, finishing with a 1.57 ERA in four starts.