8m ago
Report: Padres re-sign Profar to 3-year, $21M deal
Jurickson Profar isn't going anywhere. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the free-agent infielder has re-signed with the San Diego Padres for three years and $21 million.
TSN.ca Staff
IF/OF Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a three-year, $21 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2021
Profar, 27, spent last season with the Padres, batting .278 with seven home runs, 25 runs batted in and an OPS of .771.
A native of Curacao, Profar heads into his eighth big league season.
Signed by the Texas Rangers in 2009, Profar made his MLB debut in 2012 and hit a home run in his first at-bat. Profar would miss all of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with a shoulder injury.
After a breakout season in 2018 that saw Profar hit 20 HR and knock in 77 RBI, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-way deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays. He was then traded to the Padres in late 2019.
For his career, Profar is a .238 hitter with 59 HR and 222 RBI in 547 games.