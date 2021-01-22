Jurickson Profar isn't going anywhere.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the free-agent infielder has re-signed with the San Diego Padres for three years and $21 million.

IF/OF Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a three-year, $21 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 22, 2021

Profar, 27, spent last season with the Padres, batting .278 with seven home runs, 25 runs batted in and an OPS of .771.

A native of Curacao, Profar heads into his eighth big league season.

Signed by the Texas Rangers in 2009, Profar made his MLB debut in 2012 and hit a home run in his first at-bat. Profar would miss all of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with a shoulder injury.

After a breakout season in 2018 that saw Profar hit 20 HR and knock in 77 RBI, he was traded to the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-way deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays. He was then traded to the Padres in late 2019.

For his career, Profar is a .238 hitter with 59 HR and 222 RBI in 547 games.