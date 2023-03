The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal with veteran infielder Rougned Odor, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Odor, 29, spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles.

He had a .207 average last season with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs in 135 games with the Orioles.

A veteran of nine MLB seasons, Odor spent the 2021 season with the New York Yankees after seven years with the Texas Rangers.