The San Diego Padres are working on a potential extension with superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Heyman adds that the deal is expected to be in the 10-year range.

Pio Deportes suggested the talk is about $320M and 11 years.

Tatis, 22, has a .301 batting average with 39 home runs and 27 stolen bases over 143 games in his first two seasons.

He is currently under club control for four more years with one pre-arbitration year and three years of arbitration eligibility.