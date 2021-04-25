With the NFL Draft just days away, it appears the San Francisco 49ers are down to two prospects to select at No.3.

As the #49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are #Bama QB Mac Jones and #NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

According to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, the belief is San Francisco is deciding between Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

Jones had a big junior season last year, helping Alabama to an undefeated regular season before edging Florida 52-46 in the SEC Championship game and making light work of both Notre Dame (31-14) in the CFP semifinal game and Ohio State (52-24) for the National Championship.

Jones finished the year third in Heisman voting behind only his top target and fellow projected first-rounder DeVonta Smith, and presumptive first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Jones did edge Lawrence for the Davey O’Brien Award as the NCAA’s top quarterback of the year.

Lance was awarded both the Walter Payton and Jerry Rice awards for most outstanding offensive player and most outstanding freshman, respectively, in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Marshall, Minn. native played just one game in 2020 before opting out. He once again flashed massive potential in his only contest, throwing for two touchdowns and scoring two more on the ground.