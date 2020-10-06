The San Francisco 49ers are ‪releasing veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #49ers are releasing WR Mohamed Sanu, as SF gets healthy at the position with some of their young guys. Rare for an experienced, accomplished WR to be free in early October. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020

Sanu's tenure with the 49ers was very short, as he only signed with the club on Sept. 18. The 31-year-old joined the 49ers after being cut by the New England Patriots ahead of the start of the new season. He landed with the Patriots after they traded a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for his services in October of 2019.

Sanu is currently in his ninth season in the NFL. Away from San Francisco, New England and Atlanta, Sanu also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted him in the third round of the 2012 draft. He amassed 4,507 yards and 26 touchdowns on 403 career receptions.