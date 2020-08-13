Are the 49ers a good bet to make the playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers have locked up a key component of its offensive core.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver report the team has signed tight end George Kittle to a five-year, $75 million extension.

The #49ers & star TE George Kittle are in agreement on a 5-year, $75M extension, sources tell me & @MikeSilver, one that gives him more than half of it in guarantees. Language is being worked on, but numbers are there. One of their top players, this was a big-time priority 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

The 2019 All-Pro gets $30 million his salary guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017, Kittle started 14 games for the NFC champions last season, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

With the new deal, the 26-year-old Kittle becomes the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.