The San Francisco 49ers have locked up a key component of its offensive core.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver report the team has signed tight end George Kittle to a five-year, $75 million extension.

The 2019 All-Pro gets $30 million his salary guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017, Kittle started 14 games for the NFC champions last season, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

With the new deal, the 26-year-old Kittle becomes the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.