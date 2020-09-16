Early Leans: Chez discusses why line for 49ers game should continue to move

The San Francisco 49ers are placing cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve with a leg injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The veteran will miss at least three weeks before he can be activated back on to the active roster.

Sherman played 78 snaps - 95 per cent - in the 49ers' opening week loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, posting four tackles.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers will visit the New York Jets on Sunday.