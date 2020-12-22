The San Francisco 49ers are signing quarterback Josh Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice roster according to a report by Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN.

49ers are signing QB Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers practice squad on to SF’s active roster, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2020

QB Nick Mullens, who was subbing for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered an elbow injury against the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The 49ers also placed practice squad QB Josh Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, leaving backup C.J. Beathard﻿ as the only healthy pivot on the roster.

Rosen appeared in six games last season for the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 567 yards and one touchdown with five interceptions.

He began his career in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in 14 games and passing for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, after being selected 10th overall by the franchise in that year's NFL Draft.