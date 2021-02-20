The Shun Yamaguchi era didn't last long in Toronto, but it appears it's getting a fresh start on the West Coast.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the former Blue Jay has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants with "a split minor/major league contract" seeming most likely.

Yamaguchi pitched the 2020 season with the Jays and struggled mightily, going 2-3 with an 8.06 ERA  in 25.2 innings over 17 appearances. He also had a WHIP of 1.75 while walking an average of six batters per nine innings.

The 33-year-old previously spent several seasons in Japan's NPB League.

 