The San Francisco Giants are finalizing a trade with the Seattle Mariners for outfielder A.J. Pollock and utilityman Mark Mathias, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Pollock has appeared in 49 games this season for the Mariners and posted a .173 batting average with five homers and 15 RBIs.

The 35-year-old was in his first season in Seattle after signing as a free agent in the off-season.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox over the course of his 12-year MLB career.

Mathias has appeared in 22 games this season, all for the Pittsburgh Pirates and has a .231 average with four RBIs.

He was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on July 2, but did not appear with the team at the MLB level.