Mitchell: Blue Jays are aiming to add a star player this winter

The San Francisco Giants are signing right-hander Matt Wisler to a one-year, $1.15 million deal according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent right-hander Matt Wisler in agreement with Giants on one-year, $1.15M contract, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 8, 2020

Wisler is coming off a strong season with the Minnesota Twins, pitching primarily out of the bullpen to a 1.07 ERA over 25.1 innings.

The Giants will be Wisler's sixth team after he began his career with the Atlanta Braves, also having played for the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old has a career ERA of 4.95 in 147 big league appearances.