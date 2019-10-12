Kurkjian: Phillies want a 'veteran name' to replace Kapler

The San Francisco Giants will interview Gabe Kapler as they look to replace the retiring Bruce Bochy as manager, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Sources: #SFGiants will interview Gabe Kapler. SF baseball prez Farhan Zaidi loves him when they were together with #Dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 12, 2019

Heyman reported Giants president Farhan Zaidi loved Kapler when the two were together with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kapler was recently fired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies after two seasons with the club. Kapler finished his stint in Philadelphia with a 161-163 record.