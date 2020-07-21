Stubbs on coaching Bouchard, why Andreescu is US Open favourite

The Citi Open, which was scheduled to re-launch the men's tennis season, has been cancelled, according to a report from Christopher Clarey of the New York Times.

The tournament was scheduled to be played August 13-21, just a week before the US Open is scheduled to begin.

The Citi Open was cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus and international travel restrictions, according to the report.

Despite the news, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster, said on Monday the major remains on track for both the ATP and WTA.