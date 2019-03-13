RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks hope they have found the solution for their recent kicking troubles in Jason Myers and are bringing back linebacker Mychal Kendricks despite his uncertain legal situation.

The team agreed Wednesday to sign Myers to a four-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Seattle agreed to sign Kendricks to a one-year deal, according to another person with knowledge of that deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deals had not been formally announced.

Kendricks' deal is worth up to $5.5 million but is dependent on his legal situation after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last year. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said late last season he was hoping to bring Kendricks back for 2019.

Myers was in a competition with Sebastian Janikowski during Seattle's training camp last year. Janikowski won the job, in part because of his veteran status, but it was Myers who had the better season after being claimed off waivers by the New York Jets.

Myers was 33 of 36 on field-goal attempts in New York and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career — the first Jets kicker to be selected in franchise history.

The 27-year-old Myers kicked an NFL-record five field goals of at least 55 yards last season. He also had six field goals of at least 50 yards, setting a Jets franchise record. Myers set another team mark by making seven field goals against Indianapolis last season.

Myers thanked Jets fans on Twitter for their support, adding that he'll "truly cherish my time there and It'll always hold a special place in my heart."

Seattle has struggled with the kicking position since Stephen Hauschka left for Buffalo after the 2016 season. Both Blair Walsh in 2017 and Janikowski last year had subpar seasons kicking for Seattle.

Kendricks started last season in Cleveland, but he was released in late August after he was charged. Seattle signed him before Week 2 and he played in three games prior to receiving an eight-game suspension from the NFL. He returned late in the season but suffered a broken leg against Minnesota and missed the rest of the season.

Kendricks' sentencing is set for early April.

Seattle also issued tenders Wednesday to two key restricted free agents. The Seahawks gave versatile offensive tackle George Fant a second-round tender worth $3.095 million for the upcoming season, and gave defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson an original-round tender that will pay him more than $2 million. Jefferson was a fifth-round pick.

Fant has played both tackle positions during his time in Seattle and last year regularly served as a sixth offensive lineman reporting as an extra tight end. Fant even had one catch for 9 yards last season.

Jefferson appeared in all 16 games last season for Seattle with 12 starts. He had 25 total tackles and three sacks in a breakout season after seeing limited action in his first two years with the Seahawks.

Seattle also tendered 10 exclusive rights free agents including wide receiver David Moore, offensive linemen Joey Hunt and Jordan Simmons, running back J.D. McKissic, defensive end Branden Jackson and linebacker Austin Calitro.

