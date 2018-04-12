Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was supposed to work out with the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the team reportedly postponed the trip after Kaepernick declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After arranging for Colin Kaepernick to work out for the Seahawks this week, Seattle postponed the trip when the quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, league sources tell ESPN.



More ahead on NFL Live now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2018

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds that the reason for the postponement was not because he refused to stop kneeling, but for Kaepernick to come up with a plan on how to deal with the issue going forward.

On Colin Kaepernick and #Seahawks: From a team perspective, they wanted to hear Kaepernick’s plan going forward, including but not limited to kneeling. There is also the lawsuit, for instance… From those close to Kaepernick, they maintain it was only, Will you keep kneeling? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018

The 30-year-old hasn't played since the 2016 season when he made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017 and became a free agent, but has been unable to find work despite putting up some good numbers in his six-year career.

The native of Milwaukee has thrown for 12, 271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over 69 career games, all with the 49ers.

Kaepernick led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2012 where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens.