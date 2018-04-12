19h ago
Report: Seahawks postpone Kaepernick workout over anthem issues
TSN.ca Staff
Seahawks postpone Kaepernick workout due to kneeling concerns
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was supposed to work out with the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the team reportedly postponed the trip after Kaepernick declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds that the reason for the postponement was not because he refused to stop kneeling, but for Kaepernick to come up with a plan on how to deal with the issue going forward.
The 30-year-old hasn't played since the 2016 season when he made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March of 2017 and became a free agent, but has been unable to find work despite putting up some good numbers in his six-year career.
The native of Milwaukee has thrown for 12, 271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions over 69 career games, all with the 49ers.
Kaepernick led San Francisco to the Super Bowl in 2012 where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens.