The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

LB Mychal Kendricks, released by the Browns following charges of insider trading, is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources..



Seattle not likely to waste any time: Kendricks expected to play Monday night vs. Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2018

Kendricks was released by the Browns after admitting and pleading guilty to insider trading. He could be facing up to 25 years in prison and has a sentancing hearing scheduled for Dec. 18.

Federal prosecutors said Kendricks used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

Kendricks played the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the club to a Super Bowl victory last year. Prior to his release, he signed a one-year deal with the Browns in the off-season.

He recorded 77 combined tackles with two sacks in 2017.