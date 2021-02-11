Former Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles has agreed to a two-year deal with the Seattle Mariners, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, confirming an initial report by Shannon Drayer of Mynorthwest.com.

Source confirms: Free-agent reliever Ken Giles in agreement with Mariners on two-year deal. Coming off Tommy John surgery, will be ready for 2022. First: @shannondrayer. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2021

Giles appeared four times for the Blue Jays during the 2020 season, before having his year cut short with Tommy John surgery.

The 30-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2021 season.

He made 78 appearances for the Blue Jays over three seasons and posted a 2-4 record with a 2.83 ERA and 38 saves in 76.1 innings.

The Jays acquired Giles in a trade with the Houston Astros in July of 2018.

He also also pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies over the course of his seven year MLB career.