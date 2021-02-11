48m ago
Report: Mariners, P Giles reach 2-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
Former Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles has agreed to a two-year deal with the Seattle Mariners, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, confirming an initial report by Shannon Drayer of Mynorthwest.com.
Giles appeared four times for the Blue Jays during the 2020 season, before having his year cut short with Tommy John surgery.
The 30-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2021 season.
He made 78 appearances for the Blue Jays over three seasons and posted a 2-4 record with a 2.83 ERA and 38 saves in 76.1 innings.
The Jays acquired Giles in a trade with the Houston Astros in July of 2018.
He also also pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies over the course of his seven year MLB career.