The Seattle Seahawks have continued their search for a backup to running back Chris Carson and have reached out to veterans Devonta Freeman and Carlos Hyde, according to reports from NFL insiders Adam Caplan and Mike Silver.

Caplan originally reported the Seahawks reached out to Freeman, the long-time Atlanta Falcons running back, while Silver added Freeman turned down a one-year deal worth up to $4 million from the team before they contacted Hyde.

To clarify, @caplannfl (who initially reported the Seahawks' offer to Freeman) is correct: Base salary would be less than $3 million, could be worth up to $4 million https://t.co/zJsY5dbNOo — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020

The Seahawks have also had conversations with free agent RB Carlos Hyde https://t.co/fuv6H2LDhs — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020

The Seahawks, who also reportedly reached out to Marshawn Lynch about a return earlier this month, are looking for a backup to Carson with Rashaad Penny not expected to be ready for the start of the season. Penny is coming off an ACL injury and could start the season on the PUP list.

Freeman is still just 28 and started 14 games for the Falcons last season. He finished the year with 656 rushing yards and 410 receiving yards.

Hyde, 29, spent last year with the Houston Texans, recording 1,070 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in 16 games.